‘GoT’s’ The Mountain Becomes The Hulk For Child’s Birthday, Scars Child For Life

(CBR) As fans of “Game of Thrones” can attest, Icelandic actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is an imposing figure. Standing at 6 feet 9 niches tall, the professional basketball player turned strongman competitor turned actor made his debut two weeks ago on the hit HBO series as the fearsome Gregor Clegane, aka the Mountain. And with Sunday”s episode, his impact was truly felt (by some more than others).

But Björnsson has a softer side, one the people of Westeros will never see: For a 3-year-old”s birthday party, he fulfilled the child”s wish to meet his favorite Marvel superhero by having himself airbrushed to look the Incredible Hulk.

Unfortunately, as you can see in the video below, the sight of a real-life Green Goliath was a little too much for the birthday boy …

(via Gawker)