Gotye announces North American tour, ‘Somebody’ remix album

The runaway success of Gotye’s chart-topping single “Somebody That I Used to Know” (feat. Kimbra) has helped propel the Australia-based songwriter to some major venues on his newly announced North American tour. It’s also no wonder the artist is dropping a “Somebody…” remix album with 10 versions of the song.

Gotye will hit the road starting Aug. 22 at the famed Red Rocks in Morrison, Colo., with stops taking him to the Greek Theatre in L.A., Radio City Music Hall in New York, the Bumbershoot Music fest in Seattle and Austin City Limits in Texas. He will be joined by a rotating cast of openers including Missy Higgins, Givers, Jonti, Chairlift and Zammuto. Kimbra, who sings with Gotye on his hit song, will appear at a one-off show at Dallas/ Grand Prairie, as she’ll be performing nearby at ACL around the same time for her short return to the ‘States.

Tickets for most shows go up on June 8, though Facebook fans will get early access starting June 4.

Also on June 8 is the iTunes release of his “Somebody I Used to Know” remixes, with reduxes from Tiesto, Adrock, Faux Pas and more.

Fairfax/Universal Republic is also finally giving Gotye’s 2006 album “Like Drawing Blood” a U.S. CD and vinyl release sometime in July. It is currently available digitally.

“Making Mirrors” — from which “Somebody That I Used to Know” was culled — was released last August. It has since sold more than 2 million worldwide, and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

Here is the remix bundle tracklist:

Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) [Gang Colours remix] Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) [Blblo remix] Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) [M-Phazes remix] Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) [Faux Pas remix] Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) [4Frnt remix] Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) [Tiesto remix] Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) [Sneaker Fox remix] Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) [Dan Aux remix] Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) [Miami Nights 1984 remix] Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) [Adrock remix]

Here are Gotye’s tour dates:

Aug 22 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks (w/Missy Higgins & Jonti)

Aug 24 Chicago, IL @ Charter One Pavilion (w/Missy Higgins & Jonti)

Aug 25 Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater (w/Missy Higgins & Jonti)

Aug 26 Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Theater at Target Center (w/Missy Higgins & Jonti)

Aug 28 Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Conference Center (w/Chairlift & Jonti)

Aug 29 Calgary, AB @ Stampede, Corral (w/Chairlift & Jonti)

Aug 31 Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park (w/Chairlift & Jonti)

Sept 1 Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Music and Arts Festival (w/Missy Higgins)

Sept 2 Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre (w/Chairlift & Jonti)

Sept 4 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre (w/Chairlift & Jonti)

Sept 6 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley (w/Chairlift & Jonti)

Sept 14 Kansas City, MO @ Berkley Riverfront Park (w/Chairlift & Zammuto)

Sept 16 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (w/Chairlift & Zammuto)

Sept 17 Columbus, OH @ The LC Pavilion (w/Chairlift & Zammuto)

Sept 18 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre (w/Chairlift & Zammuto)

Sept 20 Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheater (w/Chairlift & Zammuto)

Sept 21 Montreal, QC @ Jacques Cartier Pier (Old Port) (w/Chairlift & Zammuto)

Sept 22 Boston, MA @ Bank of America Pavilion (w/Missy Higgins & Jonti)

Sept 25 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (w/Missy Higgins & Jonti)

Sept 27 Brooklyn, NY @ Williamsburg Park (w/Givers & Zammuto)

Sept 29 Camden, NJ@ Susquehanna Bank Center (w/Missy Higgins & Jonti)

Sept 30 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (w/Missy Higgins & Jonti)

Oct 1 Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Amphitheatre (w/Missy Higgins & Jonti)

Oct 3 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (w/Missy Higgins & Jonti)

Oct 4 Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater (w/Missy Higgins & Jonti)

Oct 5 Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre (w/Missy Higgins & Jonti)

Oct 7 Miami, FL @ Klipsch Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park (w/Givers & Jonti)

Oct 8 Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues (w/Givers & Jonti)

Oct 10 New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena (w/Givers & Jonti)

Oct 11 Spring, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (w/Givers & Jonti)

Oct 12 Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre (w/Kimbra & Jonti)

Oct 13 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits