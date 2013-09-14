Grammys 2014: Best New Artist contenders pit Macklemore & Ryan Lewis vs. everyone else

The Grammy nominations won”t be announced until December, but an important date is coming up: the eligibility period ends Sept. 30. So as that date approaches, we look at some of the leading contenders for Best New Artist. It”s not as strong a field as last year, and, in fact, we”ll go out on a limb and say that it”s Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s to lose, but there are always some wild cards in the category.

Remember, to be considered an artist much has released at least one full -length album, can not have released more than three albums, and is widely considered to have broken through over the past year.

Review our picks in the embedded story gallery in this post.

Whom do you think we left out? Share your thoughts below.

