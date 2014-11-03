Do you love ‘Grand Theft Auto V?’ Do you love the music? This box set’s for you

If you tuned into the radio stations available in the game “Grand Theft Auto V,” you got a diverse array of fresh tunes, on top of gameplay score from Tangerine Dream, Woody Jackson and Oh No.

Now, all 59 songs plus the score are getting compiled into a single box set, either as three CDs or six LPs, out on Dec. 9.

“The Music of Grand Theft Auto V” will be out on Dec. 5, including songs from Tyler, the Creator, Flying Lotus, Twin Shadow, Yeasayer, ASAP Rocky, Wavves and The Alchemist.

As GTAV is released to PS4 and Xbox One consoles this month and to PCs in January, there's longer playlists and new host commentary. Flying Lotus and Wavves are both heading up radio stations for those releases.