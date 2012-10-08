Green Day cancel Voodoo Fest headlining spot as ‘¡Dos!’ tracklist revealed

#Green Day #The Voice
10.08.12 6 years ago

On the heels of Billie Joe Armstrong’s diversion into rehab, Green Day has announced that they’ll no longer be headlining the Voodoo Experience music festival in New Orleans. The pre-Halloween bash takes place over the weekend of Oct. 26-28; organizers have yet to define how they’ll fill the spot.

The band requests patience with the situation. “Canceling shows is something we rarely do,” said band member Tré Cool in a statement. “We never want to let our fans down, and we are grateful for all of you being understanding during this time.”

Armstrong entered a treatment program for substance abuse shortly after an curse-laden outburst at the iHeartRadio festival late last month. And it’s tough timing for the band: they’re in the middle of promoting not just one but two albums, as “¡Uno!” was released last month and the second in a trilogy, “¡Dos!”, will be out in a month.

Speaking of which, the tracklist for “¡Dos!” has been revealed, and it will include retro-thinking upbeat track “Stray Heart,” for stream below. The album will arrive on Nov. 13.

For just a glimpse of Armstrong, fans could have watched “The Voice” tonight (Oct. 8) on NBC for a pre-taped segment with the musical mentor. The singer taped his part before he had entered into rehab.

Here is the tracklist for Green Day’s “¡Dos!”:

1.  See You Tonight
2.  Fuck Time
3.  Stop When The Red Lights Flash
4.  Lazy Bones
5.  Wild One
6.  Makeout Party
7.   Stray Heart
8.   Ashley
9.   Baby Eyes
10.   Lady Cobra
11.  Nightlife
12.  Wow! That”s Loud
13.  Amy

Around The Web

TOPICS#Green Day#The Voice
TAGSBILLIE JOE ARMSTRONGDosGREEN DAYTHE VOICEVOODOOvoodoo experiencevoodoo music festival

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP