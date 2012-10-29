Green Day cancels all remaining 2012 tour dates, bumps up release of ‘¡Tre!’

10.29.12 6 years ago

In the middle of their most ambitious release and touring release schedule ever, Green Day have canceled their remaining 2012 “club” dates and have bumped up the drop of “¡Tre!” to pre-Christmas.

Billie Joe Armstrong is continuing his rehabilitation from substance abuse, and the band has maintained that the lead singer’s “well-being is our main concern.” Auditorium and theater shows in 2012 have been canceled altogether — that included this past weekend’s headlining stop at the Voodoo Experience festival — and January and February arena stops have been postponed. That puts the rock band out of commission until at least Feb. 8.

“¡Tre!”, which is the group’s third set in their album release trilogy, will now be released on Dec. 11 instead of January 15, in a motion of good faith to fans. 

“We feel bad we have to delay our tour, so to make up for it we want to give our fans the music earlier than we had planned,” said Tré Cool in a statement.  “If we couldn’t be there to play it for you live, the least we could do was give you the next best thing.”

Green Day’s next album “¡Dos!” will be out next week, on Nov. 9., led with single “Stray Heart.” “¡Uno!” was out on Sept. 21 and was greeted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2.

COMPLETE LIST OF CANCELED 2012 TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER

28th      San Francisco, CA         The Fillmore

OCTOBER

27th      New Orleans, LA           Voodoo Music Experience

NOVEMBER

26th     Seattle, WA                    Paramount Theatre                                 
27th     Kennewick, WA            Toyota Center                                         
29th     Salem, OR                        Salem Armory Auditorium                   

DECEMBER

1st       Sacramento, CA           Memorial Auditorium                               
2nd      Reno, NV                        Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre     
4th       Santa Cruz, CA             Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium                 
10th    Tempe, AZ                     Marquee Theatre             

LIST OF POSTPONED 2013 TOUR DATES

JANUARY

7th        Green Bay, WI              Resch Center
8th        Rosemont, IL                Allstate Arena
10th      Wilkes-Barre, PA         Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
11th      University Park, PA    Bryce Jordan Center
13th      Rochester, NY              Blue Cross Arena
14th      Pittsburgh, PA             Consol Energy Center
16th      Brooklyn, NY                Barclays Center
18th      Manchester, NH          Verizon Wireless Arena
19th      Uncasville, CT               Mohegan Sun Arena
21st      Fairfax, VA                    Patriot Center
22nd      Philadelphia, PA         The Liacouras Center
24th      Providence, RI              Dunkin’ Donuts Center
25th      Portland, ME                Cumberland Co. Civic Center
27th      Quebec City, CQ          Quebec Colisee Pepsi
29th      Toronto, ON                 Air Canada Centre
30th      Cleveland, OH              Wolstein Ctr. / Cleveland St. Univ.
 
FEBRUARY

1st        Moline, IL                       I Wireless Center
2nd        Madison, WI                Alliant Energy Center Mem. Coliseum
4th        Omaha, NE                    CenturyLink Center Omaha
6th        Broomfield, CO            1st Bank Center
8th        Las Vegas, NV               MGM Grand Garden Arena
 

