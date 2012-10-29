Green Day cancels all remaining 2012 tour dates, bumps up release of ‘¡Tre!’

In the middle of their most ambitious release and touring release schedule ever, Green Day have canceled their remaining 2012 “club” dates and have bumped up the drop of “¡Tre!” to pre-Christmas.
Billie Joe Armstrong is continuing his rehabilitation from substance abuse, and the band has maintained that the lead singer’s “well-being is our main concern.” Auditorium and theater shows in 2012 have been canceled altogether — that included this past weekend’s headlining stop at the Voodoo Experience festival — and January and February arena stops have been postponed. That puts the rock band out of commission until at least Feb. 8.
“¡Tre!”, which is the group’s third set in their album release trilogy, will now be released on Dec. 11 instead of January 15, in a motion of good faith to fans.
“We feel bad we have to delay our tour, so to make up for it we want to give our fans the music earlier than we had planned,” said Tré Cool in a statement. “If we couldn’t be there to play it for you live, the least we could do was give you the next best thing.”
Green Day’s next album “¡Dos!” will be out next week, on Nov. 9., led with single “Stray Heart.” “¡Uno!” was out on Sept. 21 and was greeted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2.
COMPLETE LIST OF CANCELED 2012 TOUR DATES
SEPTEMBER
28th San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
OCTOBER
27th New Orleans, LA Voodoo Music Experience
NOVEMBER
26th Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
27th Kennewick, WA Toyota Center
29th Salem, OR Salem Armory Auditorium
DECEMBER
1st Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium
2nd Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre
4th Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
10th Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
LIST OF POSTPONED 2013 TOUR DATES
JANUARY
7th Green Bay, WI Resch Center
8th Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
10th Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
11th University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
13th Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena
14th Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center
16th Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
18th Manchester, NH Verizon Wireless Arena
19th Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
21st Fairfax, VA Patriot Center
22nd Philadelphia, PA The Liacouras Center
24th Providence, RI Dunkin’ Donuts Center
25th Portland, ME Cumberland Co. Civic Center
27th Quebec City, CQ Quebec Colisee Pepsi
29th Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
30th Cleveland, OH Wolstein Ctr. / Cleveland St. Univ.
FEBRUARY
1st Moline, IL I Wireless Center
2nd Madison, WI Alliant Energy Center Mem. Coliseum
4th Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center Omaha
6th Broomfield, CO 1st Bank Center
8th Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
