Green Day cancels all remaining 2012 tour dates, bumps up release of ‘¡Tre!’

In the middle of their most ambitious release and touring release schedule ever, Green Day have canceled their remaining 2012 “club” dates and have bumped up the drop of “¡Tre!” to pre-Christmas.

Billie Joe Armstrong is continuing his rehabilitation from substance abuse, and the band has maintained that the lead singer’s “well-being is our main concern.” Auditorium and theater shows in 2012 have been canceled altogether — that included this past weekend’s headlining stop at the Voodoo Experience festival — and January and February arena stops have been postponed. That puts the rock band out of commission until at least Feb. 8.

“¡Tre!”, which is the group’s third set in their album release trilogy, will now be released on Dec. 11 instead of January 15, in a motion of good faith to fans.

“We feel bad we have to delay our tour, so to make up for it we want to give our fans the music earlier than we had planned,” said Tré Cool in a statement. “If we couldn’t be there to play it for you live, the least we could do was give you the next best thing.”

Green Day’s next album “¡Dos!” will be out next week, on Nov. 9., led with single “Stray Heart.” “¡Uno!” was out on Sept. 21 and was greeted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2.

COMPLETE LIST OF CANCELED 2012 TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER

28th San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

OCTOBER

27th New Orleans, LA Voodoo Music Experience

NOVEMBER

26th Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

27th Kennewick, WA Toyota Center

29th Salem, OR Salem Armory Auditorium

DECEMBER

1st Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium

2nd Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre

4th Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

10th Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

LIST OF POSTPONED 2013 TOUR DATES

JANUARY

7th Green Bay, WI Resch Center

8th Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

10th Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

11th University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

13th Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

14th Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center

16th Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

18th Manchester, NH Verizon Wireless Arena

19th Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

21st Fairfax, VA Patriot Center

22nd Philadelphia, PA The Liacouras Center

24th Providence, RI Dunkin’ Donuts Center

25th Portland, ME Cumberland Co. Civic Center

27th Quebec City, CQ Quebec Colisee Pepsi

29th Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

30th Cleveland, OH Wolstein Ctr. / Cleveland St. Univ.



FEBRUARY

1st Moline, IL I Wireless Center

2nd Madison, WI Alliant Energy Center Mem. Coliseum

4th Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center Omaha

6th Broomfield, CO 1st Bank Center

8th Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

