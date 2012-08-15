Green Day added to MTV’s Video Music Awards roster

While you”re waiting for Green Day”s video for “Oh Love” to premiere tonight on MTV, go ahead and mark your calendar for Sept. 6 when the punk pop trio will appear on MTV”s Video Music Awards. It will make the fifth time the group has played on the show, second only to Madonna’s seven appearances.

The group has also cut a promo for the show with VMA host Kevin Hart, who plans to rename the band Black Day. It follows Hart”s previous promo with Kayne West and Kim Kardashian.

Among the other performers will be Pink, One Direction, and Alicia Keys.

The “Oh Love” video debuts at 7:49 p.m. EDT tonight, following by a 30-minute interview with the band.