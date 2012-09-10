Green Day reveals massive North American tour dates

Green Day have announced about three dozen tour dates for the first leg of their North American tour, dubbed the ¡Uno! ¡Dos! ¡Tré! Tour after their forthcoming album trilogy.

The band currently has Nov. 26 in Seattle slated as the stint opener and have dates aligned through Feb. 8.

The majority of general onsales begin on Sept. 14, with a fan club pre-sale kicking off on Sept. 12.

“¡Uno” — obviously the first album in the series — will be out in stores on Sept. 25. The band just recently performed during the MTV VMAs and has been hitting festivals overseas.

Here are the first announced tour dates, with onsales:

NOVEMBER

26th Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre (9/14 @ 12 pm)

27th Kennewick, WA Toyota Center (9/14 @ 10 am)

29th Salem, OR Salem Armory Auditorium (9/14 @ 12 pm)

DECEMBER

1st Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium (9/14 @ 10 am)

2nd Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre (9/14 @ 10 am)

4th Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium (9/14 @ 10 am)

10th Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre (9/14 @ 10 am)

JANUARY

7th Green Bay, WI Resch Arena(9/15 @ 10 am)

8th Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena (9/15 @ 10 am)

10th Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena (9/15 @ 10 am)

11th State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center – Penn State Univ. (9/14 @ 10 am)

13th Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena (9/15 @ 10 am)

14th Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center (9/15 @ 10 am)

16th Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center (9/14 @ 12 pm)

18th Manchester, NH Verizon Wireless Arena (9/15 at 12 pm)

19th Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena (9/14 @ 10 am)

21st Fairfax, VA Patriot Center (9/15 @ 10 am)

22nd Philadelphia, PA Liacourias Center – Temple University (9/15 @ 10 am)

24th Providence, RI Dunkin Donuts Center (9/15 @ 12 pm)

25th Portland, ME Cumberland Civic Center (9/15 @ 12 pm)

27th Quebec City, QC Colisee Pepsi Arena (9/22 @ 10 am)

29th Toronto, ONT Air Canada Centre (9/15 @ 11 am)

30th Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center – Cleveland State Univ. (9/14 @ 10 am)



FEBRUARY

1st Moline, IL I Wireless Center (9/14 @ 10 am)

2nd Madison, WI Alliant Energy Center Memorial Col (9/14 @ 11 am)

4th Omaha, NE CenturyLink Arena (9/15 @ 12 pm)

6th Broomfield, CO 1STBANK Center (9/14 @ 10 am)

8th Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena (9/14 @ 10 am)

