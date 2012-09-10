Green Day reveals massive North American tour dates

Green Day have announced about three dozen tour dates for the first leg of their North American tour, dubbed the ¡Uno! ¡Dos! ¡Tré! Tour after their forthcoming album trilogy.

The band currently has Nov. 26 in Seattle slated as the stint opener and have dates aligned through Feb. 8.

The majority of general onsales begin on Sept. 14, with a fan club pre-sale kicking off on Sept. 12.

“¡Uno” — obviously the first album in the series — will be out in stores on Sept. 25. The band just recently performed during the MTV VMAs and has been hitting festivals overseas.

Here are the first announced tour dates, with onsales:

NOVEMBER

26th      Seattle, WA     Paramount Theatre          (9/14 @ 12 pm)          
27th         Kennewick, WA          Toyota Center       (9/14 @ 10 am)
29th         Salem, OR       Salem Armory Auditorium          (9/14 @ 12 pm)

DECEMBER

1st        Sacramento, CA          Memorial Auditorium        (9/14 @ 10 am)
2nd        Reno, NV        Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre       (9/14 @ 10 am)
4th        Santa Cruz, CA           Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium         (9/14 @ 10 am)          
10th      Tempe, AZ      Marquee Theatre                (9/14 @ 10 am)          

JANUARY

7th        Green Bay, WI Resch Arena(9/15 @ 10 am)          
8th        Rosemont, IL    Allstate Arena         (9/15 @ 10 am)
10th      Wilkes Barre, PA         Mohegan Sun Arena         (9/15 @ 10 am)          
11th      State College, PA         Bryce Jordan Center – Penn State Univ. (9/14 @ 10 am)
13th      Rochester, NY  Blue Cross Arena   (9/15 @ 10 am)          
14th      Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center       (9/15 @ 10 am)
16th      Brooklyn, NY    Barclays Center     (9/14 @ 12 pm)
18th      Manchester, NH          Verizon Wireless Arena    (9/15 at 12 pm)
19th      Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena          (9/14 @ 10 am)
21st      Fairfax, VA       Patriot Center         (9/15 @ 10 am)          
22nd      Philadelphia, PA         Liacourias Center – Temple University    (9/15 @ 10 am)      
24th      Providence, RI Dunkin Donuts Center     (9/15 @ 12 pm)
25th      Portland, ME   Cumberland Civic Center (9/15 @ 12 pm)
27th      Quebec City, QC         Colisee Pepsi Arena           (9/22 @ 10 am)
29th      Toronto, ONT  Air Canada Centre (9/15 @ 11 am)
30th      Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center – Cleveland State Univ. (9/14 @ 10 am)
 
FEBRUARY    

1st        Moline, IL         I Wireless Center    (9/14 @ 10 am)
2nd        Madison, WI  Alliant Energy Center Memorial Col         (9/14 @ 11 am)
4th        Omaha, NE      CenturyLink Arena  (9/15 @ 12 pm)
6th        Broomfield, CO          1STBANK Center      (9/14 @ 10 am)
8th        Las Vegas, NV  MGM Grand Garden Arena           (9/14 @ 10 am)
 

