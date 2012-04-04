Green Day to induct Guns N’ Roses into Rock Roll Hall of Fame

Guns N’ Roses, meet Green Day.

The Bay Area pop-punks will deliver the L.A. hair metal band’s induction speech at the April 14th ceremony in Cleveland. Former GnR members Slash, Duff McKagan, Steven Adler, Matt Sorum and Dizzy Reed all plan to attend the event, while Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin have yet to announce their planned presence.

According to Rolling Stone, it’s still unclear who will perform at the ceremony. Will the original GnR lineup reunite for the gig? Probably not, but there could be a partial band performance, or Green Day could play some sort of tribute show in their place.

Founding members Rose and Slash haven’t played together in nearly 20 years, while Rose continues to tour under the name Guns N’ Roses with an all-new lineup. McKagan and Stradlin have both made occasional guest appearances at recent GnR shows.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be a star-studded affair, with famous inductees being honored by equally famous stars. Among them, comedian Chris Rock will induct the Red Hot Chili Peppers, while Public Enemy’s Chuck D will do the honor for the Beastie Boys, ZZ Top for blues legend Freddie King, Bette Midler for Laura Nyro, John Mellencamp for Donovan and Steve Van Zandt for Rod Stewart’s former band the Small Faces. Motown legend Smokey Robinson will pull in some overtime, inducting the Blue Caps, the Comets, the Crickets, the Famous Flames, the Midnighters and the Miracles.