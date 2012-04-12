Green Day to release album trilogy beginning this fall

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the past ten years, Green Day have released two ambitious concept albums, and served as the inspiration for a hit stage musical. How can they top it? By releasing a trilogy of albums.

The band — singer Billie Joe Armstrong, drummer Tre Cool and bassist Mike Dirnt — will unleash “Uno!” on September 25, with “Dos!” following on November 13. And, as you may have guessed, “Tre!” will drop January 15, 2013. The talk about the project in a most Green Day way in the video above.

The Bay Area trio are currently recording new tracks in Oakland with their longtime collaborator, producer Rob Cavallo, who has worked the boards on almost every Green Day record since 1994’s “Dookie.”

“We are at the most prolific and creative time in our lives. This is the best music we’ve ever written, and the songs just keep coming,” said Green Day in a release. “Instead of making one album, we are making a three album trilogy. Every song has the power and energy that represents Green Day on all emotional levels. We just can’t help ourselves… We are going epic as fuck!”

Judging from a smattering of fan-made live recordings, much of Green Day’s new material will be less bombastic and arena-ready than their previous two albums, and will sound more akin to the punky garage-pop found on earlier efforts, such as “Dookie” and “Insomniac.”

Check out “Carpe Diem” here:

Their last album, 2009’s “21st Century Breakdown” (produced by ’90s guru Butch Vig) went platinum and topped the Billboard album charts in the U.S. Previously, 2004’s rock opera “American Idiot” was their most successful album since their breakthrough, “Dookie,” and was even adapted into a hit stage musical.

The band has a handful of festival dates in Asia and Europe this summer:

8/18 – Tokyo, Japan – Summer Sonic 2012

8/19 – Osaka, Japan – Summer Sonic 2012

8/26 – Paris, France – Rock en Seine 2012

9/1 – Konstanz, Germany – Rock am See 2012

9/2 – Bologna, Italy – I-Day Festival

Are you excited for Green Day’s latest album onslaught?