“Grey”s Anatomy” offers its 1st glimpse of Season 11

Watch the new promo, “Hold On To Your Hearts.”

Study: Only 18% of people with Internet watch TV while using Twitter

The study by Strategy Analytics also found that traditional viewers, or “couch potatoes,” are still the biggest TV watchers, at 33%.

Here”s the 1st image from “The Simpsons”-“Futurama” crossover episode

“That was a really tough one to negotiate, because I had to talk to myself,” says Matt Groening.

“Once Upon a Time” casts Frances O”Connor as Belle”s mother

She”ll guest as Collette, who will be introduced through flashbacks.

Steve Buscemi finally makes his Letterman debut – what happened?

The “Boardwalk Empire” star was supposed to make his Letterman debut in 1994.

Rosie Perez and Nicolle Wallace react to joining “The View”

While Perez is “beyond thrilled, honored and completely surprised,” Wallace says the job is “humbling and incredibly exciting.” PLUS: 5 things to know about the new “View” co-hosts.

Stephen Colbert mispronounces Gwen Stefani”s name

“Please welcome, Gwar Stemponi.”

Inside the inside jokes of “The League”

Explaining everything from the Frittata to the Eskimo Brothers.

What TV critics wrote about “Friends” when it premiered 20 years ago this month

Said The Washington Post: “NBC”s new sitcom ‘Friends” comes across like a 30-minute commercial for Dockers or Ikea or light beer, except it”s smuttier.” PLUS: Why “Friends” nostalgia is the worst.

Some Chris Pratt fans boast that they liked him before it was cool

These so-called “Chris Pratt early adopters” include fans of “Parks and Recreation” and fans of “Everwood,” when Pratt dated “sister” Emily VanCamp. PLUS: Pratt carries Aziz Ansari on his back in Chicago.

“American Horror Story” releases more “Freak”-y promos

Including one of a sword swallower.

Billy Eichner celebrates 3 years of “Billy on the Street”

Watch his Funny or Die anniversary video.

“Game of Thrones”” Tywin Lannister gives a rousing rugby locker room speech

Watch Charles Dance”s ad for the Rugby World Cup. PLUS: See revealing “GoT” set photos.

“Entourage”s” Perrey Reeves gets engaged

Mrs. Ari is getting married to a tennis instructor.

“7th Heaven”s” Beverly Mitchell is pregnant with her 2nd child

She”s expecting a baby early next year.

Katie Couric”s mom dies

“My heart is broken. I lost my mom and best friend,” Couric tweeted of her mother, Elinor Hene Couric, who was 91.