Listen: Grizzly Bear announce new album with ‘Sleeping Ute’

Grizzly Bear is back, with a growl and a whimper.
The Brooklyn-based crew has released a fresh song “Sleeping Ute” ahead of the Sept. 18 drop of their as-yet-untitled new album for Warp.
The track unfolds in segments, starting with a sort of calculated, forceful opening with long vowels and embattled acoustic guitars, an unsettling rock breakdown with drums thisclose to your face. It deelops into an “admission,” where our singer gently admits to his “countless empty days.” “I live to see your faces / and I hate to see you go…” The riffs get ripped apart like paper, and the drop with flurry of a flemenco-inspired notes. It’s pretty.
This new full-length effort is the follow-up to “Veckatimest” from 2009.
Here is the tracklist for the new Grizzly Bear album, as-yet-untitled:
1. Sleeping Ute
2. Speak In Rounds
3. Adelma
4. Yet Again
5. The Hunt
6. A Simple Answer
7. What’s Wrong
8. gun-shy
9. Half Gate
10. Sun In Your Eyes
Here are Grizzly Bear’s tour dates:
8/28 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction
8/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Albert Hall
8/31 – Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
9/1 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival at Larmer Tree Gardens
9/16 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theater
9/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
9/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
9/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
9/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
9/22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater
9/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
9/25 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia
9/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
9/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ MidPoint Music Festival
9/29 – Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion Music Festival
9/30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
10/1 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/4 – Seattle Washington @ Paramount Theatre
10/5 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/6 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/7 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/8 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
10/17 – Gateshead, UK @ The Sage Gateshead
10/18 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
10/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
10/21 – Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre
10/22 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
10/26 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
10/27 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns
10/28 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falconer
10/30 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel and Gefaehrlich
10/31 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra
11/2 – Koln, Germany @ Essigfabrik
11/1-3 – Paris, France @ Pitchfork Festival
11/4 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
11/5 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Paradiso
11/20 – Wellington, New Zealand @ Opera House
11/21 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Bruce Mason
