Listen: Grizzly Bear announce new album with ‘Sleeping Ute’

Grizzly Bear is back, with a growl and a whimper.

The Brooklyn-based crew has released a fresh song “Sleeping Ute” ahead of the Sept. 18 drop of their as-yet-untitled new album for Warp.

The track unfolds in segments, starting with a sort of calculated, forceful opening with long vowels and embattled acoustic guitars, an unsettling rock breakdown with drums thisclose to your face. It deelops into an “admission,” where our singer gently admits to his “countless empty days.” “I live to see your faces / and I hate to see you go…” The riffs get ripped apart like paper, and the drop with flurry of a flemenco-inspired notes. It’s pretty.

This new full-length effort is the follow-up to “Veckatimest” from 2009.

Here is the tracklist for the new Grizzly Bear album, as-yet-untitled:

1. Sleeping Ute

2. Speak In Rounds

3. Adelma

4. Yet Again

5. The Hunt

6. A Simple Answer

7. What’s Wrong

8. gun-shy

9. Half Gate

10. Sun In Your Eyes

Here are Grizzly Bear’s tour dates:

8/28 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

8/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Albert Hall

8/31 – Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

9/1 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival at Larmer Tree Gardens

9/16 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theater

9/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

9/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

9/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

9/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

9/22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater

9/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

9/25 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia

9/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ MidPoint Music Festival

9/29 – Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion Music Festival

9/30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

10/1 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/4 – Seattle Washington @ Paramount Theatre

10/5 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/6 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/7 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/8 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

10/17 – Gateshead, UK @ The Sage Gateshead

10/18 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

10/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

10/21 – Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre

10/22 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

10/26 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

10/27 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns

10/28 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falconer

10/30 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel and Gefaehrlich

10/31 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra

11/2 – Koln, Germany @ Essigfabrik

11/1-3 – Paris, France @ Pitchfork Festival

11/4 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

11/5 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Paradiso

11/20 – Wellington, New Zealand @ Opera House

11/21 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Bruce Mason