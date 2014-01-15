‘Grown Ups 2’ leads this year’s Razzie nominations

“Grown Ups 2” is the clear “winner” of this year’s Razzie nominations, although the voters saved plenty of vitriol for summer flops “The Lone Ranger” and “After Earth,” and the star-studded comedy anthology “Movie 43.”

“Grown Ups'” eight nominations include worst picture, sequel, screenplay, lead actor (Adam Sandler), supporting actor (Taylor Lautner), supporting actress (Salma Hayek), ensemble (which also includes Kevin James, Chris Rock and David Spade), and director (Dennis Dugan). The latter will face, among others, Tyler Perry and “The 13 People Who Directed “Movie 43.'”

The nominations also single out such annual punching bags as M. Night Shyamalan, Lindsay Lohan, Halle Berry, and Sylvester Stallone, plus pop stars-turned-movies stars like Lady Gaga (“Machete Kills”) and Chris Brown (“Battle of the Year”).

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” took home last year’s Razzie for Worst Picture.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Worst Picture

“After Earth”

“Grown Ups 2”

“The Lone Ranger”

“A Madea Christmas”

“Movie 43”

Worst Director

The 13 People Who Directed, “Movie 43”

Dennis Dugan, “Grown Ups 2”

Tyler Perry, “A Madea Christmas,”, “Temptation”

M. Night Shyamalan, “After Earth”

Gore Verbinski, “The Lone Ranger”

Worst Actor

Johnny Depp, “The Lone Ranger”

Ashton Kutcher, “Jobs”

Adam Sandler, “Grown Ups 2”

Jaden Smith, “After Earth”

Sylvester Stallone, “Bullet To The Head,” “Escape Plan,” “Grudge Match”

Worst Actress

Halle Berry, “Movie 43, ” “The Call”

Selena Gomez, “Getaway”

Lindsay Lohan, “The Canyons”

Tyler Perry, “A Madea Christmas”

Naomi Watts, “Diana, ” “Movie 43”

Worst Supporting Actor

Chris Brown, “Battle Of The Year”

Larry the Cable Guy, “A Madea Christmas”

Taylor Lautner, “Grown Ups 2”

Will Smith, “After Earth”

Nick Swardson, “A Haunted House, ” “Grown Ups 2”

Worst Supporting Actress

Lady Gaga, “Machete Kills”

Salma Hayek, “Grown Ups 2”

Katherine Heigl, “The Big Wedding”

Kim Kardashian, “Tyler Perry”s Temptation”

Lindsay Lohan, “InAPPropriate Comedy,” “Scary Movie 5”

Worst Screenplay

“After Earth,” Screenplay by Gary Whitta and M. Night Shyamalan, Story by Will Smith

“Grown Ups 2,” Written by Fred Wolfe & Adam Sandler & Tim Herlihy

“The Lone Ranger,” Screen Story & Screenplay by Ted Elliott, Justin Haythe & Terry Rosso

“A Madea Christmas,” Written by Tyler Perry

“Movie 43,” Written by 19 “Screenwriters”

Worst Screen Combo

The Entire Cast of “Groan-Ups, Too”

The Entire Cast of “Movie 43”

Lindsay Lohan & Charlie Sheen, “Scary Movie 5”

Tyler Perry & EITHER Larry the Cable Guy OR That Worn-Out Wig & Dress, “A Madea Christmas”

Jaden Smith & Will Smith on Planet Nepotism, “After Earth”

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

“Grown Ups 2”

“The Hangover Part III”

“The Lone Ranger”

“Scary Movie 5”

“The Smurfs 2”