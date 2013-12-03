Guaranteed: These 3 disturbing new teasers for HBO’s ‘True Detective’ will hook you

“Life’s just a nightmare you keep waking up into. And like a lot of dreams, there’s a monster at the end of it.”
HBO has released a trio of new teasers for its upcoming drama “True Detective,” which follows two law-enforcement officers (Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson) on their 17-year hunt for a vicious serial killer in Louisiana. Two of the promos are character-centric, focusing on the psychology of McConaughey’s Rust Cohle and Harrelson’s Martin Hart, while the third gives an overarching view of the new series, which comes from the mind of novelist-turned-screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto and the directorial eye of Cary Fukunaga (“Jane Eyre”). First impressions: this is going to be one dark, disturbing ride.
Check out the teasers below and let us know whether you’ll be watching in the poll further down.
“True Detective” premieres January 12 on HBO.
I suspect Low Winter Sun did this series no favors in promoting interest in dark detective stories, but I am very eagerly awaiting this.
Who knew way back when, during Cheers, that Woody Harrelson would have such a rich career?. I think we all knew Matthew would be a star, but I am glad he decided making serious dramas was a priority to him.
Actually, I kind of liked Low Winter Sun. I know it’s become sort of a joke in that it seemed to be trying to hard to be dark and edgy, but it was a decent show. Not much more, but it was a lot better than your average CBS procedural. That said, this looks like the American version of “Memories of Murder” (or maybe “Citizen X”) and I’m all for it.