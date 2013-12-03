Guaranteed: These 3 disturbing new teasers for HBO’s ‘True Detective’ will hook you

“Life’s just a nightmare you keep waking up into. And like a lot of dreams, there’s a monster at the end of it.”

HBO has released a trio of new teasers for its upcoming drama “True Detective,” which follows two law-enforcement officers (Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson) on their 17-year hunt for a vicious serial killer in Louisiana. Two of the promos are character-centric, focusing on the psychology of McConaughey’s Rust Cohle and Harrelson’s Martin Hart, while the third gives an overarching view of the new series, which comes from the mind of novelist-turned-screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto and the directorial eye of Cary Fukunaga (“Jane Eyre”). First impressions: this is going to be one dark, disturbing ride.



Check out the teasers below and let us know whether you’ll be watching in the poll further down.

“True Detective” premieres January 12 on HBO.