‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star Dave Bautista aiming for Hollywood success

Um, I'm not there yet. [Laughs] I watched the film yesterday for the first time, and I don't like watching myself on film. I don't like watching playback, so I just cringe — I get inside my head, and I think, “Ah, I know that's not the best take.” So yeah, I'm not there yet. But I think that's what made me want to be an actor, made me want to pursue it, because I realized how bad I was at it, is, it's challenging. I'm that type of person that when I find challenges, it just makes me want to do stuff more. It develops into a passion. It really is, at this point, a strong passion. I want to be working more. I want to be acting in more diverse roles and stuff like that.

You've done effects-heavy movies before, but this had to be pretty challenging because two of your main co-stars literally aren't there on set. What was it like to adjust to a movie of this scale, with that level of effects work?

It actually wasn't that bad. I mean, it was weird, but because the sets were so huge and so elaborate, it just made it real easy. Plus, the actors I was working with are so talented, it was kind of easy to get sucked into it. We didn't do probably as much stuff in green screen as you would think. Just because the sets were so huge and elaborate, like the Kyln scene, the prison scene — it was a real prison! That was like a 360 degrees prison. It was crazy! The overwhelming thing was walking on the set because I thought it was going to be something like that — a lot of green screen stuff — but you walk on these sets, and they're huge. It makes it really easy to get kind of sucked into that world. Even with the actors, the two that weren't there, we had stand-ins, like the Rocket guy was a stand-in, and he was actually in character — he was Rocket Raccoon, so it was kind of easy to bounce off him.

Did you have to do anything different for your workout regimen to be Drax, or was it something you do pretty normally?

It was pretty much what I do normally, and it was weird, because I had dropped a lot of weight — pretty much like I am now, because I wanted to get more roles and thought it would be easier to fit into more roles if I was a little trimmer and less muscle-bound, which is very easy for me to be. I get muscle-bound really fast. I went and auditioned for it, and then months later when I finally got the role, I asked them, because Drax is pretty big and menacing, if they wanted me to put a little weight on, and they said, “Yeah, 10 or 15 pounds would be great.” It's like, “No problem!” I increased my calories a little bit, started lifting weights again, because I don't lift weights all that much anymore. That's kind of what I did.

Were you much of a comic book fan prior to the gig?

No, not much. I've not been the biggest comic book fan my whole life. I was more a TV and movie guy. That's kind of where I got my superhero fix. I'm really a huge fan of cinema, of film. I'm a movie buff.

What are the movies that were the most inspiring? Or the ones that kind of fired your imagination, in the way that this movie is going to do for kids today?

“Star Wars.” I hate to be generic, but it's totally “Star Wars.” I'm a “Star Wars” buff. I still collect the action figures and light sabers and stuff. Easily, it's “Star Wars,” which you're probably going to find that everybody's going to have the same answer.

What's the pride of your collection? Well, probably my lunchboxes. I have all, I think, 27 original action figures, but probably my lunchboxes. I'm a lunchbox collector, so I've got all three of them, the film lunchboxes.

When you looked at Drax, both in the script and maybe the comics, what intrigued you and got you excited to be him?

The emotional range Drax has, just because I wanted a character that had some heart, wasn't just kind of one-noted, one-leveled, and Drax is so multi layered. Also, he's just kind of a mess! I wanted that for a lot of different reasons, but that is what really made him interesting to me — which is something I didn't get when I first read the sides for the audition. I didn't get it at all! I was totally confused. But I called my acting coach, and he eventually was the one who explained the whole background of Drax, and just something kind of happened.