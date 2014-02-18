‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailer Preview Drops, Is Jam-Packed With Action

02.18.14 4 Comments

Tonight on ABC, Jimmy Kimmel Live will have the exclusive premiere of Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ trailer. But we live in a world where a teaser for a teaser is not only common, but expected. So this morning, Marvel released a small taste to whet our appetites for the most anticipated film about a talking raccoon with a machine gun ever. Check out these fifteen jam-packed seconds and meet me on the other side to pick it apart, frame by frame!

Holy cats, that was a lot to take in! Explosions and aliens and equal opportunity gratuitous ‘sex sells’ shots. With all those quick-cuts, you might have missed something important, like:

Chris Pratt’s abs.

That is the look of a man about to be attacked by murderbots. Those are definitely some kind of murderbot, right?

And Zoe Saldana’s sexy bedroom eyes.

You can’t see her amazing hair here, but you do in a later shot. With Saldana playing Gamora here, the comparisons to ‘who wore green skin better – Gamora or the green girl from Star Trek?’ are inevitable.

And there was so much more! Check out these fifteen other ‘blink and you’ll miss them’ moments after the jump!

