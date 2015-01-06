‘Guardians,’ ‘Whiplash,’ and… ’12 Years a Slave’ (throwback!) among Casting Society’s nominees

Because the Casting Society of America shifted the date of its Artios Awards, this year”s nominees include films released theatrically from July 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014, paving the way for last year”s Best Picture winner to nuzzle its way into contention along with 2014 hopefuls like “Birdman,” “Boyhood,” and “Selma.”

With categories ranging from Big Budget Drama to Low Budget Comedy, nearly every film that one expects to make the cut made the cut. And then some. The CSA”s nominees put “Guardians of the Galaxy” side by side with “Wolf of Wall Street,” “Whiplash” with “Inside Llewyn Davis,” and Disney”s “Planes” with “Frozen.” If you were dreaming of a re-evaluation of “We”re the Millers,” your time is now.

2015″s bicoastal Artios Awards will be hosted by Patton Oswalt (Los Angeles) and Michael Urie (New York City). The evening will also honor two-time Academy Award®-nominee Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”) with the Career Achievement Award; Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy Award®-winning director Rob Marshall (Into the Woods) with the New York Apple Award; and Emmy Award®-winning casting director Ellen Lewis with the Hoyt Bowers Award. Francine Maisler leads the film contenders with four nominations for her work in casting: “Into the Woods,” “Birdman,” “12 Years a Slave” and “Captain Phillips.”

Check out the full list of film nominations below:

Big Budget Comedy

“Guardians of the Galaxy” – Sarah Finn, Reg Poerscout-Edgerton, Tamara Hunter

(Associate)

“Into The Woods” – Francine Maisler, Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield

“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” – Rachel Tenner, Charlene Lee (Associate), Bess Fifer

(Associate)

“This is Where I Leave You” – Cindy Tolan, Adam Caldwell (Associate)

“We”re the Millers” – Lisa Beach, Sarah Katzman, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location

Casting), Jeremy Gordon (Associate), Beth Lipari (Associate), Dana Salerno

(Associate)

“The Wolf of Wall Street” – Ellen Lewis



Big Budget Drama

“12 Years a Slave” – Francine Maisler, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Melissa

Kostenbauder (Associate)

“American Hustle” – Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, Angela Peri (Location Casting)

“Captain Phillips” – Francine Maisler, Donna M. Belajac (Location Casting)

“Foxcatcher” – Jeanne McCarthy, Rori Bergman (Location Casting), Donna M. Belajac

(Location Casting), Matthew Maisto (Associate)

“Gone Girl” – Laray Mayfield, Annie Hamilton (Location Casting)

“Selma” – Aisha Coley, Robyn Owen (Associate)



Studio or Independent Comedy

“Big Eyes” – Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera, Coreen Mayrs (Location Casting), Heike

Brandstatter (Location Casting)

“Chef” – Sarah Finn, Tamara Hunter (Associate)

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” – Douglas Aibel, Jina Jay, Henry Russell Bergstein

(Associate)

“Pride” – Fiona Weir

“St. Vincent” – Laura Rosenthal

“Top Five” – Victoria Thomas, Matthew Maisto (Associate)



Studio or Independent Drama

“Birdman” – Francine Maisler

“Blue Jasmine” – Juliet Taylor, Patricia DiCerto, Nina Henninger (Location Casting)

“Dallas Buyers Club” – Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Rich Delia, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location

Casting), Allison Estrin (Associate)

“Inside Llewyn Davis” – Ellen Chenoweth, Amelia McCarthy (Associate)

“The Theory of Everything” – Nina Gold

“Whiplash” – Terri Taylor



Low Budget Comedy

“Adult World” – Jennifer Euston

“Believe Me” – JC Cantu, Beth Sepko (Location Casting)

“Dear White People” – Kim Taylor-Coleman

“The Double” – Douglas Aibel, Henry Russell Bergstein (Associate)

“Space Station 76” – Eric Souliere

“Two Night Stand” – Angela Demo, Julie Schubert (Location Casting)



Low Budget Drama

“Boyhood” – Beth Sepko

“Cake” – Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham

“Camp X-Ray” – Richard Hicks

“Lonely Boy” – Howard Meltzer

“Short Term 12” – Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Rich Delia, Allison Estrin (Associate)

“The Spectacular Now” – Angela Demo, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)



Animation

“Big Hero 6” – Jamie Sparer Roberts

“The Book of Life” – Christian Kaplan

“Frozen” – Jamie Sparer Roberts

“Monsters University” – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

“Planes” – Jason Henkel

“Rio 2” – Christian Kaplan