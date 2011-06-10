Gugu Mbatha-Raw joins Kiefer Sutherland in FOX’s ‘Touch’

Gugu Mbatha-Raw has landed the female lead in FOX’s drama pilot “Touch,” opposite Kiefer Sutherland.
Created by Tim Kring (“Heroes,” for better or for worse), “Touch” stars Sutherland as a father who comes to realize his autistic son (David Mazouz) is communicating with him using a complicated numeric system. That’s impressive. Wanna know what’s more impressive? The son may also be predicting the future.
According to Deadline.com, Mbatha-Raw will play Clea Hopkins, a social worker evaluating the father and son’s domestic situation.
Danny Glover was previously cast as a professor with an interest in gifted children.
FOX hasn’t actually ordered “Touch” to series, what with “Touch” not having shot a pilot yet, but the drama is still expected to eventually find a home on the network at midseason.
J.J. Abrams chose the relatively unknown Mbatha-Raw to star in his highly touted NBC drama “Undercovers” last spring. That didn’t work out so well, though Mbatha-Raw emerged from the swift cancellation largely unscathed. She’ll next be seen in the summer comedy “Larry Crowne,” opposite Tom Hanks.
Gugu’s ass was pretty much the only redeeming quality of the dull Undercovers, so good to see her attached to a new series.
She can star in anything, anytime, anywhere. Hell, she wants to do The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Part 8, I’m there.