Guillermo Del Toro says Constantine will lead ‘Justice League Dark’

ANAHEIM – Guillermo Del Toro spent most of Saturday discussing his expected blockbuster “Pacific Rim,” but he also provided a major update about what’s next on his agenda.
After being prodded about his attachment Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment’s “Justice League Dark,” Del Toro announced the next film he’ll likely shoot is “Crimson Peak,” a turn of the century supernatural thriller.
That doesn’t mean he hasn’t been working on “JLD” though.
Del Toro says he’s finished a bible for the film and hopes to announce a screenwriter soon. But, as always, Del Toro left the audience with something to get excited about.
“The lead character that guides us through that is Constantine and he’s blonde,” Del Toro says referring to the dark-haired version of the character Keanu Reeves starred as in 2005’s “Constantine.”
The “Hellboy” director continues, “[Constantine] is basically trying to recruit these guys. We get to their origins through their story we don’t [start] the origin story at the top. Swamp Thing is at peace with who he is, but Deadman has to find out who shot him. My two favorite characters in the DC universe were Etrigan and Swamp Thing growing up.”
Del Toro’s next is the aforementioned “Pacific Rim” which opens nationwide and in IMAX on July 12.
Paul Bettany for a proper Constantine.
That’s just too perfect for it not to happen.
I don’t really care if he’s blonde but I really want him to be British. Taking his nationality away changes the character too much, I think.
I see Charlie Hunnam working out given his attachment to other Del Toto properties; Crimson Peak and Pacific Rim.
Bettany was ruined by Priest and that other heaven and hell movie he made. Don’t see him getting a chance to headline a franchise again.
This is not going to happen.
Yep! Don’t know why readers still clamor over these teases from Guillermo del Toro. A talented filmmaker but lets see some more of these grand projects actually come to fruition.
I’m properly alone here, but I really like Reeves in the 2005 movie. It’s probably also not a coincidence that I knew nothing of the comic either.
“probably”, not “properly”, duh.
You’re not alone, I liked it quite a bit. I never read the comic either but as I’ve said to fans of comics, novels etc the original property is its own thing, the movie is something different and has to work for a wider audience that doesn’t know or care about the source material. I didn’t even find Shia that bad although that’s likely because I wasn’t tired of his one not schtick yet.
Would love to see Constantine as an HBO series!
“a turn of the century supernatural thriller.
Read more at [www.hitfix.com] ”
Which century?
I smell a nine figure flop.
Just get Sting to play Constantine.
[www.play-asia.com]
Write a comment…[www.play-asia.com]