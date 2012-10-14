Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Hulk’ TV series not looking good

In an uncommon twist of fate for the monstrous comic-book superhero, Marvel’s Hulk is currently in a “holding pattern.”

Though Guillermo Del Toro’s involvement in a proposed ABC series centered on the famed brute was first revealed back in November 2010, not much forward movement has been reported on the project since then. So what exactly is going on?

In an interview with Newsarama at this weekend’s New York Comic-Con (you can watch the full video here), Del Toro unfortunately wasn’t able to offer much of an update, other than to say that while he’s upheld his end of the bargain – i.e. delivering a pilot script for the series, which he’s developing with writer/producer David Eick (“Battlestar Galactica”) – he hasn’t yet received a response from the powers-that-be.

“You know, the last conversation I had with [Marvel TV head] Jeph Loeb was about a good eight months ago…maybe six months ago,” said Del Toro, whose monsters-vs.-robots action flick “Pacific Rim” debuts next summer. “And they said, ‘we’re waiting for this TV writer.’ I don’t know if that has changed after ‘Avengers’…but as far as I know, it’s in a holdilng pattern. I don’t know anything else. I haven’t heard back. We delivered a screenplay, we’re waiting on this writer. That’s what I can say.”

In other words, don’t hold your breath for this thing to happen. And in a way, it would make sense if it didn’t; with Mark Ruffalo’s incarnation of the id-driven smasher currently set to appear in at least one future “Avengers” sequel, Marvel may not want to spread the green guy too thin, or create a conflict with Whedon’s big-screen version of the character.

But what do you think? Would you like to see a new “Hulk” TV series, or are you content with seeing him on the big-screen?