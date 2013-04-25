Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Strain’ pilot brings Corey Stoll to FX

#FX #Guillermo del Toro
04.25.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
Corey Stoll has landed the lead role in FX’s pilot adaptation of Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan’s “The Strain.”
Production on the vampire thriller is expected to begin in September, with FX placing high hopes on the pilot, which will be adapted by del Toro and Hogan, with del Toro directing.
Stoll will play Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, head of a Center for Disease Control task force charged with investigating a viral outbreak that bears a mighty suspicious resemblance to vampirism. The strain spreads and it’s up to Goodweather and his team to save, well, humanity. No pressure.
“To me, having the right lead for The Strain series was perhaps the most important creative task,” blurbs del Toro. “To be able to secure the perfect actor in Corey Stoll sets the project on the right track. To embody a character like Ephraim Goodweather — who transitions through every emotion and situation imaginable, and which anchors the narrative of the series — requires amazing talent and craft. Corey has both in spades as he has demonstrated it over and over again.”
Stoll is riding a string of strong reviews dating back to NBC’s short-lived “Law & Order: Los Angeles” and his role as Ernest Hemingway in Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris.” Most recently seen in Netflix’s “House of Cards,” Stoll also appeared in the Sundance feature “C.O.G.” He has upcoming feature roles lined up in “This Is Where I Leave You” and “The Good Lie.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#Guillermo del Toro
TAGSCOREY STOLLFXGUILLERMO DEL TOROTHE STRAIN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP