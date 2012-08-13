Guns N’ Roses have an appetite for a Las Vegas residency starting Oct. 31

Following in the footsteps of Santana and Motley Crue, Guns N” Roses will take up residency at The Joint, the 4000-seat venue at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The Axl Rose-led group will play 12 shows between Oct. 31 and Nov. 24 in the cleverly titled “Appetite For Democracy” outing (Get it? The music spans from “Appetite for Destruction” to “Chinese Democracy.” Plus, it”s election year).

A little editorial note: So this is basically a glorified run of dates at one venue smaller than what they usually play. Just like “exclusive” has seen its meaning totally diluted over the years, “residency” is now being used whenever an artist plays in Vegas for more than a few nights. We yearn for the days when “residency” still meant that the artist play, leave, and then come back and play some more, leave, come back, rinse and repeat, for a period of two years or so, like Elton or Celine at Caesars or Garth Brooks at The Wynn.

Anyway, we digress. Guns N” Rose, which, in addition to Rose, is now guitarists DJ Ashba, Richard Fortus, and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal; bassist Tommy Stinson, keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Chris Pitman and drummer Frank Ferrer.

The outfit tried a trial run over New Year”s Eve when it played two shows at The Joint and clearly is now coming back for Halloween and the run up to Thanksgiving.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 17 and start at $45.

DATES FOR “APPETITE FOR DEMOCRACY”

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Friday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 3

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 10

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 17

Sunday, Nov. 18

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Friday, Nov. 23

Saturday, Nov. 24