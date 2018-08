Hey, who Photoshopped a still of Don Johnson from “Miami Vice” onto this new “Iron Man 3” poster?

Oh wait, that’s actually Guy Pearce as Aldrich Killian, creator of the super-soldier virus “Extremis” and subject of a new character one-sheet for the forthcoming Marvel threequel. Now that is one sexy scientist.

Check out the poster below and let us know what you think.

“Iron Man 3” hits theaters on May 3.