Gwen Stefani’s stunt double bailed during her live music video and here’s a clip

UPDATE (2/16/16, 1:37 PM EST): According to Target (via TIME magazine), the fall was planned.

ORIGINAL STORY:

During the live music video for Gwen Stefani's new single “Make Me Like You,” the singer('s stunt double) bailed during a challenging rollerskating sequence. Here's a clip from the awkward tumble, which we should stress happened on LIVE TELEVISION:

Stefani had switched places with her double just prior to the fall in order to move on to the next setup. It was seemingly the only stumble during an otherwise impressive performance/Target ad.