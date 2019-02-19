MARVEL

Gwyneth Paltrow, who’s been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the beginning, is officially done playing Pepper Potts, Tony Stark’s secretary-turned-fiancée. The actress will retire the character following the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, she revealed in an interview with Variety. “I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” the Oscar winner (Shakespeare in Love) said. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friend with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

Paltrow, who joined the MCU for 2008’s Iron Man and appeared in six subsequent films (Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame), said that she feels “honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about” and is open for a flashback cameo, if asked. “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me,” she stated.

Now that Paltrow is done with superhero movies, the GOOP empress will retire to a simpler life, selling “Pleasure Puff Rings” for $673.

(Via Variety)