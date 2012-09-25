Gymnast McKayla Maroney vaults to ‘Hart of Dixie’ role

[Insert really lazy “not impressed” lede here. Or not.]

Add another Olympic favorite to the growing stable of medalists guesting on The CW.

Warner Brothers TV announced on Tuesday (September 25) afternoon that gymnastics star McKayla Maroney will head to BlueBell, Alabama (or the appropriately decorated corner of the WB lot) to guest on an upcoming episode of “Hart of Dixie.”

Per the studio, Maroney begins shooting her guest role on Wednesday. She’ll play Tonya, a friend to the similarly named McKaley Miller’s Rose.

“Hart of Dixie,” which continues to star Rachel Bilson, starts its second season on October 2, moving to a new Tuesday 8 p.m. home.

Maroney was part of the U.S. gymnastics team that won the women’s team gold at the London Olympics. Considered the prohibitive favorite in the vault, Maroney had an unfortunate fall and hand to settle for second. The 16-year-old’s look of disappointment was immortalized in a famous image and spawned the McKayla Is Not Impressed Internet meme.

The CW is getting into the Olympic Star Cameo business. Maroney’s gymnastics teammate Gabby Douglas shot a “Vampire Diaries” guest appearance last week, while swimmer and overall entertainment gadfly Ryan Lochte will be appearing on an upcoming episode of “90210.”