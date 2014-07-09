Watch this video of Halle Berry and Jimmy Fallon showing everyone “how they roll” and try not to be mesmerized. I don't understand why this was necessary or even how the idea came to be, but there's something oddly entrancing about it. Maybe it's the potential for injury? Maybe it's that the whole stunt is so… cheap? I don't know. I just know Halle Berry rolled around and squealed and we all cheered. That's all I know. That's all anyone can know.
Halle Berry and Jimmy Fallon Roll Around Together. Really.
Louis VIrtel 07.09.14 4 years ago
