Halle Berry will lead Steven Spielberg’s ‘Extant’ for CBS

Oscar winner Halle Berry will topline the CBS drama series “Extant,” which has already been set for a summer 2014 premiere.

In the drama, which comes from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and CBS TV Studios, Berry will play an astronaut who returns home after a year-long solo mission in space. She has trouble reconnecting with her husband and her son, because her experiences in space have something to do with “events that ultimately will change the course of human history.”

“I’m always on the lookout for amazing roles and when you see material that contains this strong of auspices, nuance and complexity it compels me to run toward it no matter the medium,” Berry blurbs. “For five months a year I’ll get to live with and play this incredibly intelligent and vulnerable woman, and for the remainder of the year I’ll continue to look for other roles that move me as deeply as this one. I’ve found amazing partners in CBS’s Nina Tassler and Les Moonves, and the incredible Steven Spielberg, along with his Amblin production team, whose vision and creativity in storytelling is unparalleled.”

Tassler, CBS’ Entertainment President, adds, “Halle is the type of award-winning actress you dream of collaborating with for an event project such as ‘Extant.’ Her talent and ability to immerse herself into every performance has created memorable roles that have resonated with audiences everywhere. It”s a big coup for CBS to have Halle star in her first television series, especially with such an exciting original concept and a role layered with mystery and humanity.”

An Oscar winner for “Monsters Ball,” Berry is actually coming off the relative box office success of the thriller “The Call,” which made a profitable $50+ million domestic in its spring release. She’ll next be seen in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Berry is not without TV credits. She earned a pair of Emmy nominations for 2005’s ABC miniseries “Their Eyes Were Watching God” and won an Emmy in 2000 for the HBO telefilm “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.” On the series side, she got her start on a little comedy called “Living Dolls,” so don’t buy into that “first television series” hype from CBS.

This major casting coup boosts a mixed morning for Steven Spielberg, whose ABC drama “Lucky 7” became the first cancellation of the 2013-2014 TV season. At least he’s pleased with the Berry news.

“There’s only one Halle Berry and we are incredibly honored that she has chosen ‘Extant’ to expand her illustrious career,” Spielberg states. “As she does with everything she touches, she will bring a deep authenticity to her role and I very much look forward to working with her.”

In addition to starring in “Extant,” Berry will serve as co-executive producer on the show as part of a new two-year first look production deal with CBS Television Studios.