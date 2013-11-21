Hammer’s ‘The Abominable Snowman’ will live again in remake

11.21.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

The Yeti has been spotted, and he’s coming your way. 

Iconic British horror studio Hammer has announced it will produce a new version of “The Abominable Snowman,” in association with Ben Holden (“The Quiet Ones,” “The Woman in Black: Angel of Death”).

The upcoming modern take on the Yeti myth will put a contemporary twist on the studio’s 1957 original film, which starred Hammer regular Peter Cushing (the “Dracula” films), Forrest Tucker and Maureen Connell as scientists searching for the legendary beast in the Himalayas.

No casting news has yet been announced for the remake which is being written by Matthew Read (“Pusher”) and Jon Croker (“The Woman In Black: Angel of Death”).

Hammer’s 2012 “The Woman in Black” — starring Daniel Radcliffe — stands as the most successful British horror film of all time. They also distributed the 2011 horror remake “Let Me In.”
“The success of ‘Let Me In’ and ‘The Woman In Black’ has shown that there is an appetite for quality horror films so it is exciting to draw on Hammer”s unparalleled source material in this genre which can be reimagined and updated for a new audience,” explained Hammer’s Simon Oakes in a press release.
The sequel “The Woman in Black: Angel of Death” is currently shooting in the U.K.

Around The Web

TAGSAngel of DeathBen HoldenHammer Studiospeter cushingThe Abominable Snowmanthe woman in black

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP