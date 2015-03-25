Happy 50th, Sarah Jessica Parker! What’s her most underrated role?

03.25.15 3 years ago

Sarah Jessica Parker, the Emmy-winning actress and fashion maven, is 50 today.

If you watched Carrie Bradshaw strut her way through her late '30s on HBO's “Sex and the City” and deal with the pangs of married life in the two subsequent feature releases, SJP's 50th birthday feels like kind of a big deal. In your best Kim Cattrall voice, you coo, “I'll drink to that!”

To celebrate, let's pick SJP's most underrated role. My pick is below.

“L.A. Story.” 1991. Not nearly as watched anymore as it should be.

SJP's character SanDeE is one-of-a-kind, a loopy wannabe model whose space cadet antics are at once frustrating and lovable. The explanation for the curious spelling of her name is priceless, and Steve Martin (naturally) responds quizzically. 

What's your favorite SJP role? 

