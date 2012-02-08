From ‘Jaws’ to ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Raiders’ to ‘Tintin’: John Williams celebrates his 80th birthday

Whatever your take on Lucasfilm”s output over the last 13-years may be, there are very few of us who can listen to more than just a few notes of the “Star Wars” score without feeling a rushing sense of possibility, excitement and remembered pleasure, or if it is the “Imperial March” a delicious impression of impending evil.
John Williams is responsible for some of the most beloved and iconic scores of our time. He”s been nominated for 47 Oscars (including two this year, for “The Adventures of Tintin” and “War Horse”), making him the second-most nominated person after Walt Disney (and the most-nominated composer, passing Alfred Newman this year). He won four original score Oscars, for the haunting and evocative “Schindler”s List” (1993), the bitter-sweet optimism of “E.T.:The Extra-Terrestrial” (1983), the indelible and enduring “Star Wars” (1977), and what has become the universal sound symbol for “danger in the water,” “Jaws” (1975). He also won Best Scoring Adaptation and Original Song Score for “Fiddler on the Roof” in 1971, kicking off his love affair with the Academy.
A couple of years ago I found myself lying in the grass in the midst of the gorgeous LA Arboretum. The California Philharmonic treated all of us present to an evening that traveled through Williams”s most beloved scores, beginning, of course, with “Star Wars” and moving through to the “Harry Potter” symphonic suite.
When you hear his music detached from the films (as many of us have undoubtedly done over the years), the genius of his work is accentuated. As I lay with my eyes closed to the setting summer sun, the films were right there against my lids. The images were almost more vivid and visceral in my imagination than if they were playing live.
Williams’ scores support and serve the stories, but the depth of his connection to the tales he is a part of crafting crystallizes when you realize how inexorably married each score is to its film. One does not exist without the other. It is a rare individual that is both master crafstman and masterful collaborator.
Williams turns 80 today, and it must be a good one, what with another double-dipping night at the Academy Awards on the way. He’s done that 14 times now, two of them being triple nominee occasions. The Boston Pops Orchestra, meanwhile, has put together a “What’s your John Williams theme?” page for the legendary composer’s birthday. Check it out here.
To remind yourself of what both preeminent and prolific look like, take a glance at the first video below, which presents an overview of Williams”s truly staggering body of work. And after that, for “Harry Potter” fans, there’s a second video of a performance of the aforementioned suite.
When John Williams leaves us, the art of film composition will die with him.
I’ll agree that Williams is one-of-a-kind, but in my view the art of film composition is alive and well.
I’m personally a big fan of Hans Zimmer and Michael Giacchino – particularly the music from “Inception” and “Super 8”, which has lingered in my head just as much as “Jurassic Park” or “Jaws”.
Plus there’s Daft Punk, Cliff Martinez, and Reznor/Ross producing more unique (but no less effective) scores in the last few years. Nobody can do classical as well as Williams, but these guys are going for something different – and I’m excited to hear what comes next.
I agree. Williams in nonpareil. All of film music composition will always be under the giant shadow cast by John Williams.
I think Reznor/Ross has accelerated the death of film composition.
John Williams is undoubedtly my favourite musician of all time. I remember the first time I saw Jurassic Park when I was maybe 7, and the music just swept me away. When I got the VHS, I would conduct all the music as it played on screen, and even now when I watch the helicopter landing on the island, I have to consciously restrain myself from standing up and waving my arms happily to the music. Everything the man composes, from his Coplandesque score for The Cowboys to the undeniably genius score for Schindler’s List, is pure musical gold. (Also, as an aside, everyone who loved Dario Marianelli’s score for Jane Eyre should check out Williams’ own score for the 1971 adaptation of the novel- it’s really quite a gem.)
The term is used too often, but the man really is a living legend. Here’s to many, many more years of amazing work.
I still think he was robbed of a nomination for “Jurassic Park”. One of my favourite scores of all time.
The JFK Score is just WOW… Probably my overall (from first to last song) favorite John Williams score.
One could make an all time Top 10 best scores list only with this man’s work. Superman, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Jaws, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, ET…. masterpieces, each and every one of them. To my mind, he is as important as Spielberg when it comes to blockbuster movies.
Here is a cbsnews.com slideshow with audio clips of Williams’ career highlights:
Here’s a really great montage of Williams’ best work with Spielberg & Lucas
