Happy Thursday: Bill Murray wore Pabst Blue Ribbon pants at a charity golf tournament

Bill Murray seems like kind of a miserable person, doesn't he? And yet he brings so much joy to the rest of us. Take today, for example, when Bill Murray wore goddamn Pabst Blue Ribbon pants at the opening of his 14th annual Murray Bros. Caddyshack Charity Golf Tournament in Florida:

Also, this shirt, which apparently means something to people who have actually seen the movie “Caddyshack.” Which of course I have (ahem).

Keep doing you, Bill.

(via Gawker)