Happy Thursday: Bill Murray wore Pabst Blue Ribbon pants at a charity golf tournament

Bill Murray seems like kind of a miserable person, doesn't he? And yet he brings so much joy to the rest of us. Take today, for example, when Bill Murray wore goddamn Pabst Blue Ribbon pants at the opening of his 14th annual Murray Bros. Caddyshack Charity Golf Tournament in Florida:
Bill Murray's PBR golf pants win the day. http://t.co/do7JZo8knw pic.twitter.com/8sS22ZmX0R (via @TravisDgibson)
– CBSSports.com (@CBSSports) March 27, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Also, this shirt, which apparently means something to people who have actually seen the movie “Caddyshack.” Which of course I have (ahem).
@SBNation @CBSSports You thought his @PabstBlueRibbon shorts were cool… Check out his Caddyshack throwback shirt! pic.twitter.com/cI7UsMYEi0
– Lindsey Boetsch (@FCNLindsey) March 27, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Keep doing you, Bill.
(via Gawker)
Welp. Looks like Bill Murray is going to die soon. #27club
Perhaps, but only after he’s finished with that blonde…
Am I the only one who looks at that jacket and sees an optical illusion?