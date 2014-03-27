Happy Thursday: Bill Murray wore Pabst Blue Ribbon pants at a charity golf tournament

#Bill Murray
03.27.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Bill Murray seems like kind of a miserable person, doesn't he? And yet he brings so much joy to the rest of us. Take today, for example, when Bill Murray wore goddamn Pabst Blue Ribbon pants at the opening of his 14th annual Murray Bros. Caddyshack Charity Golf Tournament in Florida:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also, this shirt, which apparently means something to people who have actually seen the movie “Caddyshack.” Which of course I have (ahem).

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Keep doing you, Bill.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

(via Gawker)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Murray
TAGSbill murrayCaddyshack Golf Tournamentpabst blue ribbonPBR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP