Happy Veterans Day from this photo of Bea Arthur as a Marine

The woman in the photo below went my many names. One was Dorothy Zbornak. Another was Bea Arthur. And the third was Staff Sergeant Bernice Frankel of the United States Marine Corps. That’s right, the “Golden Girls” and “All in the F served in the army during World War II, where she worked as both a typist and a truck driver, and shot both guns and a bow and arrow.

How bad ass was Bea Arthur? The most bad ass. Here’s hoping that next, we find out Betty White has been CIA all along.

(via Michael Ausiello and The Smoking Gun)

