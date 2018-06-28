Paramount Television

Harlan Ellison, the acclaimed science fiction writer of books, television and film who was reknowned for his time working on the original Star Trek series, died at the age of 84. According to a tweet by photographer, lawyer and creative rights activist Christine Valada, Ellison’s wife Susan revealed that Ellison passed “in his sleep, earlier today.” The announcement was also accompanied by a popular quote from the writer’s afterword to The Essential Ellison: “For a brief time I was here, and for a brief time, I mattered.” Arrangements for a celebration of Ellison’s life are currently in process.

Susan Ellison has asked me to announce the passing of writer Harlan Ellison, in his sleep, earlier today. “For a brief time I was here, and for a brief time, I mattered.”—HE, 1934-2018. Arrangements for a celebration of his life are pending. — Christine Valada (@mcvalada) June 28, 2018

Ellison is perhaps best known to the pop culture zeitgeist as the original writer of the classic Star Trek episode “The City on the Edge of Forever,” which guest-starred a young Joan Collins alongside William Shatner and the rest of the principal cast. Aside from this and many other contributions to Gene Roddenberry’s storied franchise, Ellison also wrote for The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits and Babylon 5. The 1975 cult classic film A Boy and His Dog is also based on Ellison’s novella series, which began as a short story of the same name in 1969.

As news of Ellison’s death spread, thanks in large park to TrekCore.com’s retweeting Valada’s original post, many — including comedian Patton Oswalt and fellow writer Steven King — paid homage to the writer on social media.

My heart is broken. Off to gather what few thoughts I can for awhile. What an awful day. Harlan Ellison is dead. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 28, 2018

I absolutely understand why Harlan Ellison was loved and loathed in equal measure. But in my 20s, when I was learning to have opinions and stand by them, his work was invaluable to me. And he pointed me to so many terrific books and films and authors. RIP, you irascible bastard. pic.twitter.com/5bYsJFMFf8 — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) June 28, 2018

Harlan Ellison: There was no one quite like him in American letters, and never will be. Angry, funny, eloquent, hugely talented. If there's an afterlife, Harlan is already kicking ass and taking down names. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 28, 2018

Harlan Ellison, to me, discussing the sound system in his home: Come by some time, I'll show it to you.

Me: Wow, cool. I don't make it to LA that often, though.

Harlan Ellison: That wasn't a real invitation, you fucker! — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) June 28, 2018