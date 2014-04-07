Harley Quinn sings from the heart in ‘Frozen’ parody

(CBR)

While “Let It Go” has received most of the attention (to say nothing of an Academy Award), Disney”s Frozen has plenty of catchy tunes, including “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?” Now that song gets its moment in the sun (so to speak) with a parody called “Do You Wanna Kill the Batman?,” performed by SydneyAmber as Harley Quinn.

It works even if you”re unfamiliar with the original, as a lonely Harley tries to persuade The Joker to join her in a little mayhem, and perhaps mend their relationship.

(via GeekTyrant)