Harrison Ford confronted by his ‘Star Wars’ ex-pal Chewbacca on ‘Kimmel’: Watch

#Jimmy Kimmel Live #Star Wars
04.18.13 5 years ago
Harrison Ford sat down on Wednesday night”s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to talk about his new movie “42,” but unsurprisingly, the talk soon turned to Ford’s upcoming reprisal of the space pirate with a heart of gold Han Solo in J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

In the video below, Ford, who has been notoriously tight-lipped about the new “SW” films, gives hilariously deadpan short answers to “Star Wars” geeks in the audience, before Solo’s old pal Chewbacca enters the picture.

Chewie roars at him in the Wookiee dialect that only Solo/Ford can understand. After some harsh words, Ford reveals why he and Chewie have grown apart over the years. 

 
Watch the video here:
 

The smuggler and his former Wookiee friend have crossed paths on “Kimmel” before, when Ford was on hand to discuss the Abrams-produced 2011 film “Cowboys & Aliens.” Things were once again left in the air. Can they reconcile in time to co-star in “Episode VII” together?

“42” is in theaters now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Star Wars
TAGSCHEWBACCAHAN SOLOHARRISON FORDjimmy kimmel liveStar Wars

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP