Harrison Ford confronted by his ‘Star Wars’ ex-pal Chewbacca on ‘Kimmel’: Watch

Harrison Ford sat down on Wednesday night”s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to talk about his new movie “42,” but unsurprisingly, the talk soon turned to Ford’s upcoming reprisal of the space pirate with a heart of gold Han Solo in J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: Episode VII.”
In the video below, Ford, who has been notoriously tight-lipped about the new “SW” films, gives hilariously deadpan short answers to “Star Wars” geeks in the audience, before Solo’s old pal Chewbacca enters the picture.
Chewie roars at him in the Wookiee dialect that only Solo/Ford can understand. After some harsh words, Ford reveals why he and Chewie have grown apart over the years.
Watch the video here:
The smuggler and his former Wookiee friend have crossed paths on “Kimmel” before, when Ford was on hand to discuss the Abrams-produced 2011 film “Cowboys & Aliens.” Things were once again left in the air. Can they reconcile in time to co-star in “Episode VII” together?
“42” is in theaters now.
Join The Discussion: Log In With