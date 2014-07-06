Harrison Ford’s injury prompting two-week hiatus for ‘Star Wars’ in August

After 67,000 submissions for a casting call that went out to all “aspiring actors,” Lucasfilm has cast two small roles in”Star Wars: Episode VII.” Neither role was revealed, but the actors have immediately been introduced to global notoriety.
Crystal Clarke is an American actress who studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. She'll be seen next year in a supporting role in “The Moon and the Sun” alongside Pierce Brosnan, William Hurt, Benjamin Walker, Kaya Scodelario and Rachel Griffiths. Focus Features will release the Sean McNamara fantasy in 2015.
The second actor cast is Brit Pip Anderson who showed off his freestyle running skills in this inventive ad for an “Amazing Spider-Man” tie-in a few years ago. He goes by the handle Piptrix on YouTube and you can check out his impressive work here.
In a statement on StarWars.com, producer and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy noted, “The Star Wars universe has always been about discovering and nurturing young talent and in casting Episode VII we wanted to remain absolutely faithful to this tradition. We are delighted that so many travelled to see us at the open casting calls and that we have been able to make Crystal and Pip a part of the film.”
Additionally, the studio confirmed production will take a “brief two-week hiatus while adjustments to the current production schedule are made as Harrison Ford recovers from a leg injury.” Lucasfilm added that Ford is doing well and looking forward to returning to the set soon. In the meantime, “Episode VII” is still shooting at Pinewood Studios outside of London.
“Star Wars: Episode VII” is still on track to open on Dec. 18, 2015.
I just really, really hope there’s no parkour / free running garbage in the film.
Isn’t a lot of what Jedi do already kind of in that ballpark? I mean, they leap around the scenery all the time. Seems like a weird element to take a real firm stand against.
Yeah! That, would ruin the entire movie!
I can see the headlines now
“Parkour is the new JarJar!”
“Fans riot as Jedi free run!”
“J.J Abrams apologies to distraught fans over parkour debacle.”
” George Lucas takes back control after Parkour misstep.”
Seriously every snippet of news that comes out has someone saying “oh god I hope they don’t do that!”
There’s one simple fact that gives me hope about this new trilogy. Lucas isn’t writing or directing. After enduring JarJar Binks and Anakin as a stalker I think we’ll all be ok with whatever Abrams comes up with.
I don’t mind if there’s some parkour-like action so long as it is handled well. For me the absolute worst parts of the new Hobbit movies is the video game-like action scenes. The Goblin Town escape and the Barrel chase specifically. It could be argued that these characters, especially the elves, are supposed to be able to do such things, but it was so over-the-top.