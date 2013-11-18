Harry and Lloyd are back: ‘Dumb and Dumber To’ slated for release on Nov. 4, 2014

11.18.13 5 years ago

Harry and Lloyd are back – and this time, there’s a child involved.

Universal has slated the Farrelly Brothers’ “Dumb and Dumber To” for release on November 14, 2014, nearly two decades after the original film hit theaters. Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are set to reprise their roles in the comedy sequel, which will see the doltish duo embarking on a road trip to track down the child that Harry (Daniels) never knew.

“Dumb and Dumber” was a smash hit when it was released in December 1994, grossing more than $240 million worldwide on a $17 million production budget. The film was followed by the poorly-received 2003 prequel “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd” starring Derek Richardson and Eric Christian Olsen.

Will you be seeing “Dumb and Dumber To” when it comes out? Vote in the poll below to let us know.
 

