Harry Connick Jr. on “Idol’s” shortlist

Could the crooner and “American Idol” veteran take the 3rd judging spot?

Kris Jenner’s talk show: Canceled?

Kim Kardashian’s mom’s six-week talk show tryout won’t result in a pickup, according to Radar Online.

“HIMYM’s” The Mother never watched the show before auditioning

Cristin Milioti recalls her secretive audition process and says of her character: “She has a unique sense of humor that is very similar to Ted”s. She”s a young woman who suffers from dad humor…that’s how she rolls.”

Fox tonight will air 9 different promos for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“MasterChef” will be jam-packed with Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher.



“Nashville” and “Treme” alum joins “Game of Thrones”

Dutch actor Michiel Huisman has been cast in a secretive role.



OWN orders “Crazy.Sexy.Life,” a reality show about 4 black women living in Harlem

Is this the reality version of “Girlfriends”?



Ashley Olsen shows up to John Stamos’ “Full House” reunion

Stamos celebrated his 50th birthday with the “Full House” cast — and an Olsen twin showed up, something that never happens.



Watch clips from the James Franco roast

Here are previews of Sarah Silverman and Nick Kroll’s sets. PLUS: The 15 best Comedy Central roast sets ever.



Keith Olbermann’s ESPN2 debut attracts 319,000

That’s better than the 239,000 who tuned in to the timeslot last year.

John Noble coming back to “The Good Wife”

The “Fringe” alum will reprise his character who was murdered last season. PLUS: Julianna Margulies settles lawsuit with her ex-manager.

“The Vampire Diaries” gets a biology prof

Rick Cosnett’s role will pit him against Caroline and Elena.