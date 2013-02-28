Daniel Radcliffe in talks to play ‘Igor’ in sci-fi ‘Frankenstein’

Daniel Radcliffe may have found a new master.

The “Harry Potter” star is in final negotiations to play the hunchback in 20th Century Fox’s “Frankenstein,” an upcoming sci-fi spin on the classic tale that’s being directed by Paul McGuigan (“Push,” “Lucky Number Slevin”) from a script by “Chronicle” writer Max Landis. Radcliffe was rumored to be circling the part several months back, though Variety is now confirming the deal. This new version of the subservient character, referred to as “Igor” in previous screen incarnations, has been described as “pathologically dirty and dressed in old clown’s clothing.”

Production is slated for a late-summer start in the U.K.

Radcliffe will next be seen as Beat poet Allen Ginsberg in the true-life murder tale “Kill Your Darlings,” which premiered at last month’s Sundance Film Festival (review).

