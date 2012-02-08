‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton to haunt Elizabeth Olsen in ‘Therese Raquin’

Though best known for starring in all eight “Harry Potter” films as mischievous Potter antagonist Draco Malfoy, British actor Tom Felton also had a major role in last year’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”, Fox’s successful relaunch of the storied sci-fi franchise, and will next be seen in long-delayed supernatural horror film “The Apparition” (releasing August 24th) opposite “Twilight” starlet Ashley Greene and Sebastian “Bucky” Stan.

Now the actor can add to his list of post-“Potter” projects with “Therese Raquin”, the adaptation of the 19th century novel/play by French writer Emile Zola that’s set to star Elizabeth Olsen (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) in the title role and current Oscar nominee Glenn Close as Therese’s overbearing aunt, Madame Raquine. Felton will play the role of Madame Raquin’s ailing son Camille, whom she forces Therese to marry against her wishes. After Therese falls in love with another man, the two plot to murder Camille – only to be tormented with visions of his ghost.

The film will be written and directed by theater and TV helmer Charlie Stratton (“Everwood”).

The news was broken by Deadline.

