Has John Hurt’s ‘Doctor Who’ role been revealed?

NOTE: Possible spoilers below

While the Doctor Who finale in May left fans with questions about “who” exactly John Hurt”s character is and how he fits into the Doctor Who mythos, it looks like two Who “superfans” have uncovered some answers – Prince Charles of Wales and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Prince, who has watched the show since he was 15, and the Duchess visited the BBC studios to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who, which will be marked by a special 3D episode in November. During the set tour, the Telegraph reports costume designer Howard Burden confirmed to the couple that the anniversary episode will feature John Hurt, who will play a “dark Doctor” seen briefly at the end of the last season.

“There was a gap between Paul McGann playing the Doctor and Christopher Eccleston, when we didn”t see a regeneration, and John Hurt will fit into that gap. He is a past Doctor, not a future Doctor,” Burden said, confirming what many fans already suspected.

The anniversary special will air Nov. 23, shortly before current Doctor Matt Smith leaves the show.

