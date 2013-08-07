Has Michael Fassbender been bad, asks trailer for Ridley Scott’s ‘The Counselor’

It’s been a while since a Ridley Scott film fully delivered on its pre-release promise: disagreement lingers as to what degree of disappointment “Prometheus” was, while the likes of “Robin Hood,” “Body of Lies” and “A Good Year” languish largely unloved in his recent history. Still, given the sheer volume of talent involved, it’s hard not to get a little excited for his upcoming thriller “The Counselor” — not least because it represents the first time an original screenplay by Pulitzer Prize winner Cormac McCarthy has been filmed.
The all-star cast is also pretty mouthwatering — in more ways than one. Michael Fassbender (also due to be seen soon in “12 Years a Slave”) takes the title role of a lawyer who becomes tangled in drug trafficking, while Cameron Diaz, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Brad Pitt all feature in supporting roles. That’s an unseemly amount of hotness for one movie, if you ask me.
The trailer, released today, is a sleek, sexy affair that promises high-spec multiplex thrills. If it arguably bears a closer resemblance to the work of Scott’s late brother Tony, that’s perhaps appropriate: it was reportedly directed in his memory. The prestigious presence of McCarthy withstanding, the film doesn’t have the outward bearing of an awards contender, which is no bad thing. I’m hoping the film principally delivers as a genre piece; any further success can be taken from there. (There are whisperings, however, that Diaz, a fine actress who has been on autopilot for too long, may have a tasty opportunity here.)
The film opens Stateside on October 25. It looks unlikely to pop up in the Toronto fest, but could a NYFF date be in its future? Check out the trailer below, and share your thoughts in the comments.
Seems a bit Oliver Stonnish in addition to having a Tony Scott vibe.
It looks generic despite the screenwriter and cast.
The cast and dialogue scenes are scintillating, but the overall plot comes across as banal. Unless they’re hiding all of the “shocking” goods.
After “Shame” Fassbender has been really bad. But I could definitely see Angelina in the Cameron Diaz part. She looks dangerous.
The most I’m expecting is that it will be fun.
This will be an interesting “movie star” test for Fassbender. I’m not sure, talented though he is, that he has the star persona to fill out what is essentially a “the guy” role.
Very excited for this one. I’ve been burned by Scott a few times but here’s hoping that McCarthy’s script will deliver.
I am a believer in Ridley Scott. The “bad” films people believe he has done I feel are actually still very good. The problem is that when you have phenomenal films such as “Alien” and “Blade Runner” at the BEGINNING of your resume, there’s very little room to grow afterward. Therefore, pretty much anything else that follows seems a disappointment, and people begin wondering if the director is only cruising along on autopilot. It is a shame that people confuse this with being “bad”. I, for one, will be making the trek to the theater for this one, especially given the pedigrees of all parties involved.