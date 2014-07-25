Have you seen Mark Hamill’s Jedi beard yet for ‘Star Wars?’

In the non-stop madness that is Comic-Con, many American journalists missed an intriguing revelation from the UK premiere of “Guardians of Galaxy” on Thursday. Mr. Mark Hamill has a very scraggly beard.

Hamill, as you most likely know, is in London to shoot “Star Wars: Episode VII” and – shockingly – Disney let him run wild on the “Guardians” red carpet. And, of course he spilled some details about the new movie, joking that the beard was “contractually obligated” and that he's thinking of asking the actors playing a “new generation of characters” for advice.

Hamill's beard was also front and center on Friday at Comic-Con when he made a surprise appearance in a video during 20th Century Fox's Hall H presentation. The 62-year-old actor helped director Matthew Vaughn, supposedly stuck in London because he's sick, introduce a clip from the new spy thriller “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” Hamill plays Prof. James Arnold, a rare live-action role in a studio flick for the man better known as Luke Skywalker. The introduction had the Hall H crowd muttering “Look at his beard!” as everyone is well aware he's reprising his iconic role. The preview itself makes it appear Hamill's character is integral to the nefarious schemes of “Kingsman's” villain, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

For those concerned about Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher returning to roles they haven't played in over 30 years, what do you think?