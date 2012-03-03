‘Hawaii Five-0’ star Alex O’Loughlin taking break for treatment

“Hawaii Five-0” will be a man down as star Alex O”Loughlin will have to miss at least one episode while receiving treatment for prescription drugs, but the show will go on.

The CBS series is currently ahead of schedule, and the upcoming episode 20 fortuitously doesn’t feature O”Loughlin very much, instead centering on Masi Oka’s character.

After completing production on that episode, “Hawaii” will take a short break. Production on the show’s 23-episode Season 2 order will then continue as originally scheduled, with O’Loughlin likely back onboard.

A statement from O’Loughlin’s reps reads, “Alex is taking a short break from Hawaii Five-0 to receive supervised treatment for prescription pain medication due to a recent shoulder injury”.

“We respect and support Alex”s decision,” CBS Studios added. “Everyone at CBS Television Studios and Hawaii Five-0 wishes him well and we look forward to his return.”