Hayley Atwell is a Twitter Genius: 10 pieces of indisputable evidence

#Agent Carter #Twitter #Marvel
12.31.14

There are many ways for famous people to use social media. Some create their accounts and then, their identities secured from parody, fade into the mist. Some use it to promote their projects or paid sponsorships. But the truly savvy use the likes of Twitter and Instagram to shine a light on their personalities, to give fans a glimpse of the real person under their characters.

Then there are the Hayley Atwells. The star of “Agent Carter” has achieved the most difficult social media hat trick: Her Twitter account showcases her new show while being delightfully self-deprecating. Did you know her Peggy Carter hair is a wig? And that it fits on her dad”s head? Or that she called out this squirrely guy skulking around the set?

After the jump, we”ve collected some of the best behind-the-scenes moments Atwell captured.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Agent Carter#Twitter#Marvel
TAGSagent carterHayley AtwellMarvelTwitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP