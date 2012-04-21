HBO cancels ‘The Life and Times of Tim’ again

HBO

Is this finally the end of “The Life and Times of Tim”? The frequently endangered animated comedy has reportedly been canceled again by HBO.

According to Variety , the Steve Dildarian-created comedy is done at HBO after three seasons. The last original episode of “The Life and Times of Tim” aired on February 17.

That seems like horrible news, but it’s not like “The Life and Times of Tim” hasn’t been canceled before.

In June of 2010, HBO pulled the plug on “Tim” after its second season, only to order a third season two months later. The long delay between the show’s first season and its second season also led to cancellation rumors.

Even before that, “The Life and Times of Tim” bounced from FOX to Comedy Central to HBO during its development process and also shifted production hubs from Warner Brothers TV to MRC.

So who knows if this will be the last word.