HBO cancels ‘The Life and Times of Tim’ again

#HBO
04.21.12 6 years ago 19 Comments

HBO

Is this finally the end of “The Life and Times of Tim”? The frequently endangered animated comedy has reportedly been canceled again by HBO.
According to Variety, the Steve Dildarian-created comedy is done at HBO after three seasons. The last original episode of “The Life and Times of Tim” aired on February 17.
That seems like horrible news, but it’s not like “The Life and Times of Tim” hasn’t been canceled before. 
In June of 2010, HBO pulled the plug on “Tim” after its second season, only to order a third season two months later. The long delay between the show’s first season and its second season also led to cancellation rumors. 
Even before that, “The Life and Times of Tim” bounced from FOX to Comedy Central to HBO during its development process and also shifted production hubs from Warner Brothers TV to MRC. 
So who knows if this will be the last word.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO
TAGScancellationHBOThe Life and Times of Tim

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP