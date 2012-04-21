HBO cancels ‘The Life and Times of Tim’ again

Is this finally the end of “The Life and Times of Tim”? The frequently endangered animated comedy has reportedly been canceled again by HBO.
According to Variety, the Steve Dildarian-created comedy is done at HBO after three seasons. The last original episode of “The Life and Times of Tim” aired on February 17.
That seems like horrible news, but it’s not like “The Life and Times of Tim” hasn’t been canceled before.
In June of 2010, HBO pulled the plug on “Tim” after its second season, only to order a third season two months later. The long delay between the show’s first season and its second season also led to cancellation rumors.
Even before that, “The Life and Times of Tim” bounced from FOX to Comedy Central to HBO during its development process and also shifted production hubs from Warner Brothers TV to MRC.
So who knows if this will be the last word.
Second to last paragraph. You used “two” instead of “to”
Fixed. Thanks!
-Daniel
Bring it to Netflix!
Someone needs to pick this up.
If not, why not a webseries?
Because money needs to be made to pay for creators’ rent, food, life.
Maybe it’ll find a home on Adult Swim?
Adult Swim or FX (language could be toned down without losing much effectiveness) would be a great fit.
Unfortunately, most execs don’t like taking other networks’ castoffs. They like the esteem boost of creating things themselves.
Well, they must’ve known the end was coming anyway by the way they ended the final episode. Too funny. I love this show.
Go ahead and cancel Girls. That chick ain’t funny or pretty and her voice makes glass shriek in horror. Being back Luck. The horses would prefer it over Girls.
This is a national disaster! Bring in fema! I need my Tim! Someone call the president.
NOOOOOOOOOOO.
This is one of my favorite shows. I understand why the public never picked up on it. But this is why we can usually count on HBO to keep it going for the fans.
Seeing Tim go out dressed as Marie is just not the end.
Right?
HBO? Please!
HBO’s loss if you ask me. The show is absolutely brilliant. There’s no element in it that is particularly new, but the end result is distinctly unique (beyond the nature of the animation) and ridiculously funny. I have no doubt that the show will come back somewhere after it gains more popularity, which it will as more people spread the word and watch it. Tim for the moment must remain half way between death and life under a giant ‘O’ building sign, like Shrodinger’s cat, till some network makes the observation that the show is a gem.
HBO – You remember how Family Guy and Arrested Development didn’t have high ratings, then got cancelled, then made a ton of money on DVDs and the network realized they made a horrible mistake. Don’t let that happen to you. Word is spreading and i’m sure if you looked at your HBOGO stats you would see that. You have like 5 HBO stations. Find it a home.
This show is and and always will be be the best thing I’ve ever watched. Ive turned countless people on to it only to be let down buy the sad truth that it is cancelled. Bring it back!
If you cancel it, I will die
There are certain shows that a company should keep running – cos if they don’t the viewers will be bored…and go out and rob the rest of the populace.
Truefact.
Best show, please come back, need it.
Best show, bring it back please.
This is a great series, if steve or his girlfriend are reading this please pursue more seasons, even if it is as a webseries (: you have many fans out there