HBO confirms ‘Girls’ & ‘Enlightened’ January 13 premiere date

“Girls” creator Lena Dunham scooped her own network this afternoon, when she replied to a Twitter question about the dramedy’s second season premiere by saying it would be on January 13th. A few hours later, HBO confirmed that the date was correct, and that the Laura Dern/Mike White dramedy “Enlightened” would return on the same night, “Girls” at 9 and “Enlightened” at 9:30.
HBO announced in the summer that both shows would be returning in January (filling in the scheduling hole left by the cancellation of “Luck”); now we know the specific date.
So they’re only gonna air one hour of new content? Isn’t this really unusual for HBO? It’s probably gonna be Game Of Thrones/Eastbound&Down/Veep in the spring and True Blood/Newsroom in the summer but don’t they really have anything else?
Nothing else is ready. They were counting on Luck to air in this window.
Maybe they can un-cancel Life & Times of Tim again!
I wonder when “True Detective” will premiere.
Time for an Oz reboot