HBO confirms ‘Girls’ & ‘Enlightened’ January 13 premiere date

“Girls” creator Lena Dunham scooped her own network this afternoon, when she replied to a Twitter question about the dramedy’s second season premiere by saying it would be on January 13th. A few hours later, HBO confirmed that the date was correct, and that the Laura Dern/Mike White dramedy “Enlightened” would return on the same night, “Girls” at 9 and “Enlightened” at 9:30.

HBO announced in the summer that both shows would be returning in January (filling in the scheduling hole left by the cancellation of “Luck”); now we know the specific date.

