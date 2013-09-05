HBO confirms Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson series to start in January

This morning, HBO is confirming the tweet from Dave Walker and his story from The Times-Picayune that the network will premiere their new series “True Detective” this January. The series stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey as detectives in Louisiana (specifically Vermilion Parish).

The first trailer for the detective series will air before the season premiere of “Boardwalk Empire” this Sunday night. The Steve Buscemi period crime drama is starting up its highly anticipated fourth season this week.

A teaser video for “True Detective” was released online by HBO this past June and it certainly sets the mood for this tale of a murder investigation. One of the interesting things to note about the show is that it’s from only one writer, Nic Pizzolatto (a novelist who also wrote two episodes of “The Killing”), and one director, Cary Fukunaga (2011’s “Jane Eyre”).

“True Detective” has an eight episode first season and is intended to be an anthology series which will move on to a new story in a second season. For right now, you will have to simply content yourselves with the teaser from June.