HBO confirms Vince Vaughn and Colin Farrell for “True Detective” Season 2

Vaughn will play a career criminal named Frank Semyon, while Farrell will take on the role of “compromised detective” Ray Velcoro. The 2nd season will consist of eight episodes, the first two of which will be directed by Justin Lin. HBO also revealed Season 2's logline: “Three police officers and a career criminal must navigate a web of conspiracy in the aftermath of a murder.”